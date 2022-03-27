Edwardian-style restaurant coming to leisure and retail destination

How The Parlour which opens on April 1 will look.

Opening on April 1, The Parlour promises to be an authentic Edwardian-style high class restaurant, overlooking the nationally famous 25 acres of Springfields Festival Gardens.

Serving an all-day menu with first class ingredients sourced locally, The Parlour will offer exceptional breakfast, brunch and afternoon tea menus.

“The inspiration for The Parlour is to create a high level of gentrification and aspiration in our restaurant. A destination where the ambiance, quality of food, service, and point of difference is first rate. The décor and setting bring back the age of elegance from the Edwardian era with finely dressed ladies and gentlemen, conservatories and gardens. The restaurant will complement the gardens and satisfy guests who appreciate fine food and gardens”, said Alan Roper, Managing Director of Blue Diamond.

It has been designed to capture the best of the Age of Edwardian elegance with meticulous attention to detail, waiter service and ambience - making it a destination in its own right.

“Springfields Outlet continues its transformation to an ever-more premium outlet centre with the forthcoming opening of The Parlour Restaurant, complementing brands like Dune London, Joules, White Stuff and Radley. The new restaurant will deliver an experience for our guests looking for something a little bit special during their visit. Edwardian elegance with a modern twist.”, said Ian Sanderson, Director of Springfields Outlet and Leisure and SLR Outlets.