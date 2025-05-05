Derelict Peterborough pub could be completely demolished

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fresh planning application has been submitted for the site

A planning application has been submitted to Peterborough City Council for the demolition of a derelict pub.

The former Golden Lion pub on Church Street, Stanground, has stood vacant for some time and become an anti-social hotspot in recent years.

A number of planning applications have been submitted for the building since the closure of the pub, which never came to fruition.

The former Golden Lion pub in Stanground

This included a proposed conversion into a community centre, a new convenience store, and even residential flats.

However, the latest application from Morton & Hall Consulting Limited proposes to demolish the whole building and level the ground.

Plans state: “The proposal to demolish will allow for a derelict building in a poor condition to be removed from the street scene in a prominent location. ”

The most recent planning approval for the site allowed for 90 per cent of the ground floor area of the public house to be demolished, with the first floor area to be maintained as a residential flat.

But Morton & Hall Consulting Ltd said that this would have required “substantial structural alterations” and would have left “very little” of the existing building at ground floor level.

It is not clear what the future holds for the site if the building were to be demolished.

City council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.