Continental Christmas market opens in Peterborough's Bridge Street
The temporary Christmas market is now open for business.
By Ben Jones
2 hours ago
Peterborough’s Continental Christmas Market opened to visitors for the first time on Tuesday (December 6).
The temporary market will add to Bridge Street’s offering and will give visitors a chance to sample cuisines from across the world as well as pick up some last-minute goodies.
The festive market runs until Sunday (December 11) and is open from 10am to 6pm every day in between except Sunday, where it will close at 5pm.
