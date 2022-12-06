The temporary Christmas market is now open for business.

Peterborough’s Continental Christmas Market opened to visitors for the first time on Tuesday (December 6).

The temporary market will add to Bridge Street’s offering and will give visitors a chance to sample cuisines from across the world as well as pick up some last-minute goodies.

The festive market runs until Sunday (December 11) and is open from 10am to 6pm every day in between except Sunday, where it will close at 5pm.

Continental market at Bridge Street Walnut Foods stall.

Continental market at Bridge Street Polish sausage stall.