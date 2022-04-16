The popular venue in Broadway was actually celebrating a relaunch after a £300,000 refurbishment and had Eastenders actor Scott Maslen along as a special guest when our photographer paid a visit .
Yates’s of course got a new look and a new name in 2015 – and is now the Sir Henry Royce.
