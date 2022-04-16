Relaunch party for Yates's, in Broadway, in 2011 - with an appearance by Eastenders actor Scott Maslen

Clubbers on a night out at Yates's in Peterborough in 2011

Yates’s disappeared off the scene in Peterborough a couple of years ago – but here are some clubbers enjoying a night out there in 2011.

By Brad Barnes
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 7:00 am

The popular venue in Broadway was actually celebrating a relaunch after a £300,000 refurbishment and had Eastenders actor Scott Maslen along as a special guest when our photographer paid a visit .

Yates’s of course got a new look and a new name in 2015 – and is now the Sir Henry Royce.

1. Yates's in Peterborough

Relaunch party for Yates's, in Broadway, in 2011 - with an appearance by Eastenders actor Scott Maslen

Photo: paul franks

Photo Sales

2. Yates's in Peterborough

Relaunch party for Yates's, in Broadway, in 2011 - with an appearance by Eastenders actor Scott Maslen

Photo: paul franks

Photo Sales

3. Yates's in Peterborough

Relaunch party for Yates's, in Broadway, in 2011 - with an appearance by Eastenders actor Scott Maslen

Photo: paul franks

Photo Sales

4. Yates's in Peterborough

Relaunch party for Yates's, in Broadway, in 2011 - with an appearance by Eastenders actor Scott Maslen

Photo: paul franks

Photo Sales
PeterboroughHenry Royce
Next Page
Page 1 of 5