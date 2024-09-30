Cider Pub of the Year accolade for Peterborough micropub The Frothblowers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​​It might be on the small side, but Peterborough micropub The Frothblowers is certainly big time when it comes to industry awards.

​The venue on Storrington Way, Werrington, has landed Camra’s 2024 Cider and Perry Pub of the Year award for East Anglia – and on the strength of that was today named as one of just three of 17 regional winners judged runners-up in the National reckoning.

The recognition is the latest in a long line for the venture started by John Lawrence and Steve Williams in 2017 in a converted shop.

Frothblowers is also the reigning Cambridgeshire Camra Cider Pub of the Year and is a previous holder of the Peterborough title, as well as winning the overall Peterborough Pub of the Year in 2019.

John Lawrence and Steve Williams at award-winning The Frothblowers in Werrington

"Not bad for a little boozer in Werrington run by a couple of hobby landlords,” the pair joked.

Seriously, it is no slouch when it comes to its ales, either, with “Froth Master” Steve taking the credit there.

But Certified Cider Guide John – the self-dubbed “Cider Monkey” – is behind the drinks list boasting 37 traditional real ciders readily available – all tasted and approved by John, who is one step away from being an internationally recognised Certified Pommelier.

And each is listed with tasting notes and ratings from the man himself.

Award-winning micropub The Frothblowers in Werrington

So what makes a good cider pub?

"Most pubs have a couple of ciders on, but they are always fizzy, and then some will have a bag in a box, like we have but they don’t take it seriously.

"I don’t think pubs realise that there is little waste – as you draw a pint of cider, the bag in the box deflates and no oxygen gets in to spoil it. A box can last for a month.”

And a good cider?

"Ultimately it comes down to individual taste,” they agree.

But John adds: “Cider is very simple, it’s fermented apples. It is then how it is blended and there are 250 different types of cider apples that you can mix.

“It has to have a good taste to it, and some strength – a decent, proper pure apple cider has to be above 6 per cent but you don’t want it silly strength. Then a nice aroma, you want to smell some apples, then a taste that lasts a little longer, a bit of depth, and flavour that stays around for a while when you drink it.”