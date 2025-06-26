Chinese restaurant to open in Peterborough city centre

By Brad Barnes
Published 26th Jun 2025, 11:24 BST

A new Chinese restaurant is to open in Peterborough city centre.

The arrival of Fire & Wok will be another welcome boost for Cowgate, which has seen The Shed Smoke House and Kathmandu Lounge add to the footfall in recent months.

Fire & Wok will be setting up home in a building familiar to many who have eaten out in the city centre down the years – one perhaps best known as Topo Gigio and in more recent times the Embe Afro-Caribbean restaurant.

A sandwich shop and cafe Toast’d has been trading there in recent months, on a temporary basis, until a full-time occupier could be found.

The new home for the Fire & Wok Chinese restaurant in Cowgate, Peterborough city centreplaceholder image
The new home for the Fire & Wok Chinese restaurant in Cowgate, Peterborough city centre

Fire & Wok is scheduled to open in mid-July with a menu packed with all your favourite dishes including some excellent looking seafood treats.

While Peterborough is well served by takeaways, the only other city centre Chinese restaurant is the long-established Grain Barge on the River Nene near the Key Theatre.

