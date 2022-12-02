The enormous beer garden is being turned into a festive new space.

Charters will see it’s enormous beer garden transformed in to a huge Christmas market this month.

The bar on the river at the Town Bridge is hosting a two-day festival on December 10 and 11.

There will be a food fair, desserts and sweeties as well as stalls packed with crafts and gifts from 12pm to 7pm.

For savoury lovers, food vans will be serving a mix of cuisines from the likes of chipotle chicken, meaty hickory BBQ Chicken kebabs, pulled pork and shredded Turkey and vegan tacos (on Saturday only.)

Organisers said: “Christmas is such a special time of year – we love nothing more than spreading festive cheer with our customers and we can’t wait to welcome families to enjoy Christmas with us this year”.

There is also entertainment from Meg McPartlin & The Mighty and the High (Saturday) and Pembroke Tenneson (Sunday).

Here are some of those taking part.

