Visitors to the Cathedral have had to seek refreshments elsewhere since Sundays, which had offered food and drink from the historic Becket Chapel in the Precincts for three years, announced its closure last month.

Now tenders are being sought for someone to take it on - and it could be open from the beginning of April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Café complex consists of a fully functioning kitchen and adjacent store rooms, a principle dining room (Becket Chapel), a second dining room (The Cathedral View Room) and a third space that links the two.

The view of Peterborough cathedral through the Becket Chapel window

The fabric of the building dates back to 1438 when the Chapel was part of a larger Abbey Church building dedicated to Thomas Becket.

Anyone interested can contact commercial director Dave Cramp by emailing [email protected]

It is available on a three-year contract with an option of a further two years, Closing date for tenders is February 24th