Cafe opening today offers a farm to table experience

By Brad Barnes
Published 28th Mar 2025, 05:21 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 16:19 BST
A new Peterborough cafe offering a “farm to table” experience will welcome its first guests today.

Sacrewell Farm has partnered with the Bespoke Food Group to reopen its cafe as The Farmhouse Table, offering an exciting new menu focused on fresh, locally sourced produce, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere for guests.

Celebrating the best of what the surrounding area has to offer. The café will feature a range of seasonal dishes, from hearty breakfasts to wholesome lunches.

Whether you’re visiting for a relaxing meal after exploring the farm or simply looking to enjoy a delicious bite, The Farmhouse Table promises to deliver food that’s as fresh as it is flavourful.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Bespoke Food Group,” said Karen Newton, the General Manager at Sacrewell Farm.

“This new partnership allows us to elevate the café experience, offering a menu that reflects the rich farming heritage of Sacrewell Farm while also showcasing the talents of the Bespoke Food Group. Our guests can look forward to a menu packed with locally sourced ingredients, delicious flavours, and a warm, family-friendly atmosphere.”

The Farmhouse Table is committed to supporting local producers and farmers, working with Grasmere Farm to source high-quality meat and Hambleton Bakery for exceptional bread and baked goods.

Its signature cake is locally sourced, while the Field Plate components and soup will also be freshly prepared at Sacrewell.

To complement the menu, a sustainably sourced coffee from Bella Barista has been carefully selected, offering guests a rich, responsible, and flavourful brew.

The café will also offer a further selection of drinks, including its freshly brewed coffee, teas, and cold beverages, making it the perfect place to visit if you are looking for a great quality food and drink experience.

The Farmhouse Table will open Monday – Sunday, 9am – 4:30pm.

