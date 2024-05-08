Bottomless Tapas - your new Sunday lunch at Las Iguanas in Peterborough
The popular cantina known for its fiesta music, great food, casual upbeat urban atmosphere with 241 signature cocktails to choose from in Church Street, has just made Sunday extra special with its renowned Mexican street food.
So, gather your friends for a Mexican Street Food Social over tasty tapas dishes and unwind and enjoy each other’s company amidst a flavourful feast.
Dive into the heart of Mexican street culture with 90 minutes of free flowing mix of savoury and sweet tapas, all for just £25 per person.
They’ve got everyone's fave nachos, plus top picks like patatas bravas, jalapeño poppers, chicken/beef/mushroom quesadilla, garlic bread with cheese, cauliflower bites, vegetarian and gluten free alternatives as well as classic sweet churros dessert.
Lisa Gibbons, managing director of Las Igunas, which opened its Peterborough restaurant in 2022, said: “South American cuisine and flavours are growing in popularity around the world and UK consumers are discovering these exciting new flavours.
"This is the perfect way to try lots of freshly made dishes in one of our vibrant restaurants.”
Book your table at www.iguanas.co.uk/restaurants/peterborough/ or just turn up any time on Sunday.