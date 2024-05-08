Bottomless Tapas - your new Sunday lunch at Las Iguanas in Peterborough

Bottomless tapas has arrives at Las Iguanas on Sundays

Peterborough city centre’s Mexican and South American food restaurant Las Iguanas has launched its ultimate bottomless feast of tapas to celebrate with friends every Sunday.

The popular cantina known for its fiesta music, great food, casual upbeat urban atmosphere with 241 signature cocktails to choose from in Church Street, has just made Sunday extra special with its renowned Mexican street food.

So, gather your friends for a Mexican Street Food Social over tasty tapas dishes and unwind and enjoy each other’s company amidst a flavourful feast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dive into the heart of Mexican street culture with 90 minutes of free flowing mix of savoury and sweet tapas, all for just £25 per person.

They’ve got everyone's fave nachos, plus top picks like patatas bravas, jalapeño poppers, chicken/beef/mushroom quesadilla, garlic bread with cheese, cauliflower bites, vegetarian and gluten free alternatives as well as classic sweet churros dessert.

Lisa Gibbons, managing director of Las Igunas, which opened its Peterborough restaurant in 2022, said: “South American cuisine and flavours are growing in popularity around the world and UK consumers are discovering these exciting new flavours.

"This is the perfect way to try lots of freshly made dishes in one of our vibrant restaurants.”