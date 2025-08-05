Bewiched, Pizza Hut, Fratelli among the latest 5-star food hygiene restaurants in Peterborough

By Ben Jones
Published 5th Aug 2025, 17:10 BST
A number of restaurants in Peterborough have been given the top hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

A number of food and drink establishments in Peterborough and beyond have been given their hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

The ratings have been handed out by the The Food Standards Agency and are an indication of the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The agency gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online to give customers an informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated four stars have “good” hygiene standards and those rated five have “very good” hygiene standards.

Below are the latest results.

Rated 5 on July 29.

1. Bewiched Coffee at Sand Martin House, Fletton Quays

Rated 5 on July 29. Photo: Google

Rayed 5 on July 24.

2. Pizza Hut, Carr Road, Fengate

Rayed 5 on July 24. Photo: Google

Rated 5 on July 24.

3. Rosey Lee Cafe at Padholme Road East, Fengate

Rated 5 on July 24. Photo: Google

Rated 5 on July 23.

4. David Lloyd Health Clubs at Worldwide House, Thorpe Wood

Rated 5 on July 23. Photo: Google

Related topics:PeterboroughFood Standards Agency
