10 of the best-rated restaurants in Peterborough - according to Google reviews

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 18th Jun 2025, 12:33 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 12:33 BST

These are the most popular restaurants with diners 🍴

There are plenty of amazing restaurants to visit in Peterborough, serving up a wide variety of cuisines.

But according to Google reviews, there are a select few in the city which stand out, as they are the top-rated.

From The Ladz to Cherry House at Werrington, here are 10 of the best-rated restaurants in Peterborough with a 4.5* star rating or higher.

Turtle Bay in Queensgate Shopping Centre has a 4.8* rating from 10,151 reviews. A Google reviewer said: "Awesome atmosphere, friendly staff, amazing cocktails. Love the vibe.”

Katana in Broadway has a 4.7* rating from 1,098 reviews. A Google reviewer said: “Amazing food, service, atmosphere and drinks all 5*. Highly recommend it.”

Cote Brassiere on Church Street has a 4.6* rating from 1,505 reviews. A Google reviewer said: “The restaurant offers simple but enjoyable meals, served quickly. The pricing is very reasonable for the quantity/quality of food offered. Very efficient and polite service. Highly recommended.”

The Ladz in Cowgate has a 4.7* rating from 1,582 reviews. A Google reviewer said: “Nice juicy flavour, rich chicken, yummy sauces, nice vibes, nice price.”

