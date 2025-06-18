There are plenty of amazing restaurants to visit in Peterborough, serving up a wide variety of cuisines.
But according to Google reviews, there are a select few in the city which stand out, as they are the top-rated.
From The Ladz to Cherry House at Werrington, here are 10 of the best-rated restaurants in Peterborough with a 4.5* star rating or higher.
1. Turtle Bay, Queensgate Shopping Centre
Turtle Bay in Queensgate Shopping Centre has a 4.8* rating from 10,151 reviews. A Google reviewer said: "Awesome atmosphere, friendly staff, amazing cocktails. Love the vibe.” | Google-Turtle Bay
2. Katana, Broadway
Katana in Broadway has a 4.7* rating from 1,098 reviews. A Google reviewer said: “Amazing food, service, atmosphere and drinks all 5*. Highly recommend it.” | Google-Katana
3. Cote Brassiere, Church Street
Cote Brassiere on Church Street has a 4.6* rating from 1,505 reviews. A Google reviewer said: “The restaurant offers simple but enjoyable meals, served quickly. The pricing is very reasonable for the quantity/quality of food offered. Very efficient and polite service. Highly recommended.” | Google-Cote Brassiere
4. The Ladz, Cowgate
The Ladz in Cowgate has a 4.7* rating from 1,582 reviews. A Google reviewer said: “Nice juicy flavour, rich chicken, yummy sauces, nice vibes, nice price.” | Google-The Ladz