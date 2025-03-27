Bar and music venue planned for Peterborough's Westgate Arcade
Vegan venue Ralphy’s, in the Westgate Arcade, closed last year but now city man Richard Fincham, of Air & Paradise Ltd, has it earmarked for a bar called "33 1/3".
He has applied to the city council for permission to change the use of Unit 16 from restaurant to “bar and performing arts/music venue”.
It has been used as a restaurant since 2018 when vegan eaterie “When Polly Me Fergie” opened with a jazz bar on the first floor.
“I intend this to be a decent, high quality, ‘mature’, yet slightly quirky bar and music venue, holding a variety of different nights and playing a variety of music,” he said in his planning application.
“I want it to have a certain style and edge, and for it to attract people with strong music interests, so some meeting and ‘networking’ can also happen as well.
"I will also give young people (young adults) opportunity to showcase their skills.”
He added: “I intend to call it 33 1/3. It will serve alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, including coffee and also a small menu of food.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.