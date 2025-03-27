Bar and music venue planned for Peterborough's Westgate Arcade

By Brad Barnes
Published 27th Mar 2025, 08:45 BST

A “slightly quirky” bar and music venue has been lined up to replace a former Peterborough city centre restaurant,

Vegan venue Ralphy’s, in the Westgate Arcade, closed last year but now city man Richard Fincham, of Air & Paradise Ltd, has it earmarked for a bar called "33 1/3".

He has applied to the city council for permission to change the use of Unit 16 from restaurant to “bar and performing arts/music venue”.

It has been used as a restaurant since 2018 when vegan eaterie “When Polly Me Fergie” opened with a jazz bar on the first floor.

The proposed site of the new bar - replacing what was most recently Ralphy's restaurant at Westgate Arcade.placeholder image
The proposed site of the new bar - replacing what was most recently Ralphy's restaurant at Westgate Arcade.

“I intend this to be a decent, high quality, ‘mature’, yet slightly quirky bar and music venue, holding a variety of different nights and playing a variety of music,” he said in his planning application.

“I want it to have a certain style and edge, and for it to attract people with strong music interests, so some meeting and ‘networking’ can also happen as well.

"I will also give young people (young adults) opportunity to showcase their skills.”

He added: “I intend to call it 33 1/3. It will serve alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, including coffee and also a small menu of food.”

