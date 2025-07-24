Balcony bar launch at Peterborough pub The Brewery Tap

A new balcony bar concept introduced at Peterborough city centre’s Brewery Tap pub will be officially launched this Saturday (July 26).

The upstairs area of the Westgate hostelry – primarily used as a Thai restaurant – has had a makeover with stunning Thai-inspired murals and big screen TVs.

Every Friday and Saturday from 9pm, customers will be able to enjoy an exclusive wine list or any drink of their choice in a more relaxed setting. Instead of queueing at the bar, guests will receive full table service, with the option for customers to pre-book.

"We serve food upstairs on the mezzanine floor until 9pm and after that it is pretty much wasted space that can seat up to 150 people, while downstairs it can get really, really busy,” said Patcharee Hook, who owns the pub (and Charters/ East) with husband Paul.

“So we have made a few changes and now it becomes the Balcony Bar, where customers who maybe don’t want to stand up in a crowded pub environment or queue at the bar can go and not miss out on the experience – they can still listen to the music on Fridays and Saturdays when we have DJs and live bands.

"We want everyone to feel comfortable and welcome, and they can enjoy table service so it will feel more relaxed and a little exclusive.”

This Saturday the Balcony Bar gets its official launch, with a glass of fizz on arrival and delicious Thai canapés, and the music comes from The Get Down with DJ Eddie Nash from 9.30am – 3am.

•People who pre-book (£10pp) jump the queue, and the £10 will be taken off their final bill.