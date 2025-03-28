Artisan treats and street food at Feed Your Face-tival this summer in Spalding
The Feed Your Face-tival will debut at Springfields Events Centre in Spalding on Saturday, July 19, featuring Lincolnshire’s most talented food producers and local makers.
Feed Your Face-tival is the brainchild of two passionate local entrepreneurs, Hannah Joe, of Jackalope Joe Coffee Co, and Jodie Mason, of Lincolnshire Makers & Lincolnshire Honey. Together, they have created an event that celebrates the finest eats around!
An excited Hannah, a small-batch Spalding based speciality coffee roaster, said: “I’ve always had a deep love for great food and drink, and I wanted to bring an event to Spalding that truly celebrates our fantastic local food scene. Feed Your Face-tival is about bringing people together to discover and support the incredible makers and producers right on our doorstep.”
Jodie, who brings her extensive events experience to the festival, added: “Spalding is at the very heart of the UK’s agri-food sector, making it the perfect location to host a festival celebrating the best in food and drink.”
Feed Your Face-tival will feature a great range of content throughout the day including:
• Artisan food market featuring local and small-batch producers.
• Street food caterers serving up a variety of delicious eats inspired by worldwide cuisines!
• Onsite bar.
• Musicians, eating challenges and entertainment for all ages.
• Outdoor seating and festival vibes.
Tickets are now on sale at just £5 each, under 12’s go free of charge and free parking is available on site. Book tickets now at: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ feed-your-face-tival-tickets-1272740353659