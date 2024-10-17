Artisan tea producer to open cafe/restaurant in Peterborough

By Brad Barnes
Published 17th Oct 2024, 11:32 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 11:47 BST
Peterborough is set to get a new stylish cafe/restaurant serving artisan tea and coffee.

Tea And The Gang is currently recruiting for the new venture – a head chef and barista to join its “dynamic team” – with a planned opening in January 2025, although it has not specified the exact location.

The company launched in 2017, on a mission to redefine premium tea experiences across the UK.

Crafting exquisite blends sourced from the finest tea estates worldwide, it has a global presence, supplying teas to cafes, restaurants and hotels internationally.

Tea And The Gang is bringing a stylish cafe/restaurant to PeterboroughTea And The Gang is bringing a stylish cafe/restaurant to Peterborough
It also runs a number of cafes – located in Warwick, Newmarket, Northern Ireland and nearby King’s Lynn where the company was founded.

In addition to Peterborough, it has openings in Dubai and London in the pipeline.

The outlets sell premium loose leaf teas and signature lattes, available for takeaway, or to sit in.

The King’s Lynn menu features locally roasted coffee, lots of artisan bakes, crumpets and toasted sandwiches with a wide range of plant based, dairy milks and vegan offerings.

"With the opening of our new Peterborough location, we’re excited to offer exceptional food to complement our tea in a beautifully designed café setting," the company says to would-be employees.

The Peterborough venue, it adds, will feature a mix of hot food offerings and a stylish café/restaurant.

