Artisan tea producer to open cafe/restaurant in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough is set to get a new stylish cafe/restaurant serving artisan tea and coffee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tea And The Gang is currently recruiting for the new venture – a head chef and barista to join its “dynamic team” – with a planned opening in January 2025, although it has not specified the exact location.

The company launched in 2017, on a mission to redefine premium tea experiences across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crafting exquisite blends sourced from the finest tea estates worldwide, it has a global presence, supplying teas to cafes, restaurants and hotels internationally.

Tea And The Gang is bringing a stylish cafe/restaurant to Peterborough

It also runs a number of cafes – located in Warwick, Newmarket, Northern Ireland and nearby King’s Lynn where the company was founded.

In addition to Peterborough, it has openings in Dubai and London in the pipeline.

The outlets sell premium loose leaf teas and signature lattes, available for takeaway, or to sit in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The King’s Lynn menu features locally roasted coffee, lots of artisan bakes, crumpets and toasted sandwiches with a wide range of plant based, dairy milks and vegan offerings.

"With the opening of our new Peterborough location, we’re excited to offer exceptional food to complement our tea in a beautifully designed café setting," the company says to would-be employees.

The Peterborough venue, it adds, will feature a mix of hot food offerings and a stylish café/restaurant.