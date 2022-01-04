Another Peterborough village pub closes its doors

The Cock Inn, Werrington, which has closed

The pub, owned by Star Pubs & Bars, underwent an extensive £280,000 refurbishment in the summer of 2018 - with the outside repainted and the interior redecortaed and refurnished.

However, landlady Sabrina Iredale posted on the Lincoln Road pub’s facebook page on Saturday, saying: “Happy new year.. it’s with a very heavy heart that I’m closing the doors and leaving the Cock Inn. Sunday 2nd will be our last day. Thank you for lots of memories. Me and my team are heading to Bourne to open up the Mason’s Arms.”

Today, a spokesperson for Star Pubs & Bars said: “The previous licensee was running the pub on a temporary agreement and has now decided to leave.

“The Cock Inn is a busy popular pub. It has a big following and is a hub of the community. We are aiming to reopen it as soon as we have found a new operator.

“Any one interested in leasing this fantastic pub can find out more by calling our recruitment team on 08085 949596.”

Star Pubs is also looking for someone to run The Pack Horse in nearby Northborough which closed at the end of October.