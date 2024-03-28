All-year-round outdoor dining coming to Castor - and new ventures for chef
Chef Adebola Adeshina launched the Michelin Guide recommended fine dining restaurant The Chubby Castor in Castor in 2018, which last year was also awarded its third AA rosette.
The Yard Castor, which he opened two years ago, is set in the garden of the Grade II Listed, thatched-roofed building. It serves an informal menu among raised vegetable beds.
Plans are underway to create an undercover, heated area, to enable The Yard to remain open all year round and it’s anticipated that it will re-open this spring, with indoor and outdoor seating.
He said: “After two years - and summers of typically unpredictable weather - the demand is to move from The Yard being seasonal to all-year-round, so the team there can deliver creative twists on classics and a cocktail menu, using produce grown from our own garden, whatever the weather and at affordable prices.”
The changes are part of chef Ade’s creation of the Heritage Social Group - an umbrella company behind four eateries The Chubby Castor, The Yard and two new establishments.
Heritage Social plans to launch an artisan bakery and vibrant cafe over two floors in Grantham Market Place.
Westgate Bakery will use the finest ingredients from local suppliers, who source mindfully, and will serve freshly made artisan goods, focaccia sandwiches, poke bowls and contemporary food to go, as well as having a stylish 60-seater licensed cafe serving hot and cold drinks all day.
Opening in 2025, the second new eatery from Heritage Social is Westgate 1852 - a vibrant brasserie serving modern dishes in a relaxed and informal setting at the historic Westgate Hall in Grantham.
With a 70-seater restaurant downstairs, a private dining room for 40 guests, cocktail bar, lounge, wine shop and open kitchens, it is being designed to be respectful of the historic building, with minimal alterations.
Chef Ade will install new teams into the new venues, having overall management of all four, and will create an additional 30 jobs overall, including six at The Yard.