Aldi gives sneak peek at upcoming Christmas range which includes Lobster and Chicken Doughnuts
- Aldi is set to launch is biggest ever Christmas food and drink range
- The discount supermarket has been named Christmas Retailer of the Year
- Items in range includes Wagyu Tomahawk, Vegetable Snowflake and Diamond Prosecco
Discount supermarket Aldi has revealed what will be on the shelves as part of its Christmas 2024 range.
Including extravagant main options, traditional festive drinks and sweet treats, Aldi has announced that it will be returning Christmas favourites to its range, as well as brand-new additions - all at affordable prices.
Here is a full list of what has been announced so far in Aldi’s Christmas 2024 range:
Main Courses
Specially Selected Ultimate British Free Range Whole Turkey
Specially Selected Free-Range Goose
Specially Selected British Easy Carve Duck
Specially Selected Slow Cooked Two Bird Roast
Specially Selected Wagyu Tomahawk
Specially Selected Whole Lobster
Specially Selected Infused Side of Salmon
Meat-Free Options
Specially Selected Roasted Vegetable Snowflake
Specially Selected Rainbow Vegetable Parcel
Party Food
Specially Selected Ultimate Pigs in Blankets
Specially Selected Wagyu Appetisers
Specially Selected Bao Buns
Specially Selected Posh Prawn Toast
Specially Selected Breaded Chicken Doughnuts
Cheese and Desserts
Specially Selected Luxury Cheese Truckle Tower
Extra Mature Coastal Cheddar
Aged Red Leicester
Wensleydale with Cranberry and Cassis Flavour
Balsamic Onion Cheddar
Specially Selected Sharing Cheese Bakes
Specially Selected Ultimate Gold Coin
Specially Selected Ruby Port, Fig & Cheese Puff Pastry Mince Pies
Specially Selected Maple & Pecan Mince Pies
Festive Drinks
Ballycastle Milk Chocolate Clementine Country Cream
Specially Selected Crémant de Loire
Organic Cava
Diamond Prosecco
Aldi was named Christmas Retailer of the Year at the Quality Food Awards for the fifth year in a row, and is set to launch its biggest Christmas range this year.
Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “We know our shoppers are always eager to find out about our new launches for Christmas, so we’re delighted to share some of the highlights from our range.
Customers can expect our usual great value and high-quality products this festive season. And this is just a taste of what’s to come at the Christmas Retailer of the Year so shoppers should keep an eye out for more!”
Items from Aldi’s Christmas 2024 range will be available from Wednesday October 14, with other products being launched later this year.
