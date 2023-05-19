AA award for village restaurant near Peterborough

The team at The Falcon Inn at Fotheringhay, with their Two Rosettes plate from AA.

The Falcon, at Fotheringhay, has been awarded Two Rosettes – culinary awards for excellence – by the AA .

After a visit recently, the Inspector’s citation said: “Built from traditional Northampton stone in the historic village of Fotheringhay, The Falcon offers diners a selection of areas, from a traditional bar to a conservatory dining room, and the outdoor terrace offers plenty of alfresco options. Regional ingredients shine in dishes and local farms are namechecked on the menu.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news went down well with chef Zak Perrin and his partner Madison Keys, who have run the place for three and a half years –overcoming challenges thrown at them through lockdowns.

“We are very proud of this accolade that reflects the hard work and dedication of our team,” said Zak, the Northants Food and Drink Awards Chef of the Year in 2021.

"Awards like this certainly improve moral in the team, validate their efforts, and are a testimony of the quality that we strive for.”

Putting The Falcon alongside established restaurants such as The George and The William Cecil at Stamford with Two Rosettes and The Bell at Stilton, Zak added: “The focus now is the sustainability of produce, promoting a zero waste environment, and creating affordable options for our guests in a time when people are more critical about what they are spending. We would absolutely love to achieve our 3rd rosette, and Michelin recommendation, and we will always strive for better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with the change of the season comes new offerings for diners.