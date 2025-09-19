A week of culinary delights awaits during Rutland Food and Drink Week

Oakham Market during Rutland Food and Drink Week

Celebrate the culinary delights of nearby Rutland when the Rutland Food and Drink Week returns on Saturday (September 20).

The annual festival features a diverse range of activities designed to showcase the best local food, drinks, and producers in Rutland, known as the ‘county of good taste’

From artisan fairs to tastings and markets, the festival brings the community together to enjoy and appreciate the region’s rich food culture, running from September 20th to 28.

Hosted by local businesses it will showcase the very best of the county’s vibrant food and drink scene.

Look out for offers from Hoggy's Grill during Rutland Food and Drink Week

With an array of activities, tastings and special events for foodies, visitors can expect a diverse programme that highlights the finest locally sourced ingredients, from fresh produce and baked goods to artisan cheeses, craft beers and locally grown and bottled wines.

Some of the highlights of the week of culinary delights include:

Food & Drink Tastings: Savor unique flavours at local restaurants, cafés, and food stalls, each offering exclusive menus and tasting experiences.

Special Offers: Enjoy exclusive special offers at local restaurants, explore local vineyards or step back in time to indulge in traditional Afternoon Tea on the Nene Valley Railway.

Rutland Food and Drink Week - look out for the stalls at Oakham Castle

Farmers’ Markets & Artisan Stalls: Explore the region’s top farmers' markets, where local producers will showcase fresh seasonal produce, organic products, and homemade treats.

A Feast for the Senses With Rutland’s stunning countryside as the backdrop, the Food and Drink Week offers a feast for the senses – a sensory experience like no other.

Guests can explore the region’s scenic landscapes while indulging in delicious, locally crafted food and beverages. The festival highlights the importance of supporting local businesses, farmers, and producers who are dedicated to sustainable practices and delivering high-quality products to the community.

This years offers: Two Chimps Coffee – 10% Discount Code RFDW2025 (available both in-store and online) Brightside Ram Jam – Midweek Offers.

Look out for the offers at The Olive Branch during Rutland Food and Drink Week

Tuesdays from 3pm – Twice The Slice: Buy one freshly prepared sourdough pizza and get another completely free.

Wednesdays from 3pm – Kids Eat Free: One free children’s meal with every adult main meal ordered.

Thursdays from 3pm – Pudding for a Pound: Add a delicious dessert to your main meal for just £1.

The Olive Branch – Discover Rutland Lunch For Less – a 2 or 3 course lunch menu, 2 courses £29.50, third course £7.50

Look out for the offers from Nene Valley Railway during Rutland Food and Drink Week

Don Paddy’s – Will be offering a flight of local gin, which will be offered throughout September and onwards

Grape & Rutland Gooseberry (40% ABV) – 15mil of gin with grapefruit garnish

Devil’s Nest (40% ABV) – 15ml of gin with rosemary garnish

Strawberry & Lavender (37.5% ABV) – 15ml of gin with strawberry & lemon garnish

Rutland Hall Hotel – Will be showcasing a Rutland-inspired Afternoon Tea menu, celebrating local suppliers and seasonal produce.

Falcon Hotel – Will be doing a special drinks menu from Rutland based ingredients as well as offering two special dishes in Fern for Food & Drink Week: Fern Drinks – Negroni (using Rutland Gin Parvo: Dry Gin), Strawberry Sip (using Rutland Gin Parvo: Strawberry & Rutland Lavender) – £10.00 (special offer) Falcon – Rutland Gin Parvo Gins (Rhubarb & Pomegranate Jam, Grape & Rutland Gooseberry, Rutland Marmalade, Strawberry & Rutland Lavender, Earl Grey & Rutland Honey, Sea Dragon, Gincello) – £8.00 (special offer) Rutland gin cured Rutland Water trout, cucumber caviar, pickled cucumber, radicchio, dill & chive emulsion – £15 Twice baked Rutland red soufflé, fig & honey chutney, rosemary & sea salt focaccia, whipped thyme butter – £14

Rutland hall Hotel has an afternoon tea offer during Rutland Food and Drink Week

Hub & Spoke – Launching a brand new menu featuring: Vanilla Green Yogurt Bowl, topped with berry and mango compote, flaked almonds, and your choice of honey or maple syrup – £6.95 (includes a complimentary coffee of your choice).

The Rutland Vineyard – Speciality Rutland Food & Drink Week Cheese Board Featuring locally produced Rutland cheeses, perfectly paired with Rutland-grown wines, cakes, and meats. Available Wednesday 24th – Saturday 27th September 2025.

This years events:

September 20th – Oakham Farmers Market – Gaol Street, Oakham.

20th – 21st – Autumn Artisan Fair at Rockingham Castle.

20th – Oakham Town Market at Town Square, Oakham.

20th - 3 Course Basic Class at Hoggy’s Grill- Cookery School.

21st – Afternoon Tea at Nene Valley Railway.

21st – Rutland Food & Drink Festival – Oakham.

24th – Oakham Town Market at Town Square, Oakham.

25th – Gubourne Estate English Wine Dinner at The Olive Branch.

26th – Uppingham Market Day at The Market Place.

26th- Ultimate Burger Class at Hoggy’s Grill- Cookery School.

27th- 4 Course Gourmet Class at Hoggy’s Grill- Cookery School.

27th – Wine Tasting with a Light Lunch at Hambleton Hall.