A third successive Hotel Of The Year award for Stamford's William Cecil

​The William Cecil in Stamford has once again been named ‘Hotel of the Year’ at the prestigious Destination Lincolnshire Awards – for an impressive third year in a row.

Celebrated for its outstanding hospitality, exceptional service, and unwavering commitment to quality, The William Cecil and Milly’s Bistro continues to set the benchmark for excellence in Lincolnshire and Rutland’s hotel and dining scene.

On the edge of the historic Burghley Estate, the hotel and bistro blends timeless charm with warm, welcoming service, offering guests a truly memorable experience.

Milly’s Bistro, the hotel’s much-loved dining destination, has played a key role in The William Cecil’s ongoing success.

Known for championing local produce and delivering outstanding seasonal menus, including the sell-out Sunday Sessions with live jazz from local artists and a great value set menu from £22 for 2 courses, the bistro provides a relaxed yet refined setting for both hotel residents and visitors alike.

General Manager, Sergio Rios expressed pride in the team’s achievement, saying: “Winning ‘Hotel of the Year’ for the third time is a testament to the dedication, passion, and hard work of our entire team.

"From our front-of-house staff to our kitchen brigade, everyone at The William Cecil and Milly’s Bistro is committed to delivering the very best for our guests.

"We are incredibly grateful to our loyal visitors and supporters who have made this recognition possible.”

The Destination Lincolnshire Awards celebrate the very best of the Greater Lincolnshire and Rutland’s tourism and hospitality industry, recognising businesses that go above and beyond to deliver excellence and the hotel now goes forward to the national Visit England Awards as a contender for the very best of the country's tourism industry.

With this latest accolade, The William Cecil and Milly’s Bistro reinforces its status as a destination in Stamford well worth a visit.

For more information and to book a stay or table, visit: www.thewilliamcecil.co.uk and www.millysbistro.co.uk