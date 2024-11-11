A first look inside the quirky Petalo Lounge at Spalding

​ Loungers plc, the people behind Peterborough city centre’s popular Argo Lounge, has opened Petalo Lounge after transforming the former Frankie and Benny’s site.

Heavily patterned wallpapers, tiling and stripped wooden floors now feature alongside oversized vintage sofas, upholstered lounge chairs, eclectic artwork and statement wall and pendant lighting, creating a variety of cosy and elegant drinking and dining areas to choose from.

A real home-from-home, Petalo Lounge will cater for all tastes throughout the day with a varied and innovative all-day menu.

Whether it is a coffee with friends, a long lazy brunch with family or a relaxed dinner and drinks, Petalo Lounge is the perfect place to relax and unwind in good company.

Gemma Irwin, Head of Community at Loungers, says: “We are delighted to have opened the doors of Petalo Lounge at Springfields Outlet. Our Lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference.”

Starting as they mean to continue, the team at Petalo Lounge has partnered with St Barnabas Hospice and will donate 50p from very burger and 20p from every coffee sold in the first month of trading to the charity.

The all-day menu will feature everything from breakfast, tapas and salads to burgers and buttermilk fried chicken, with those following a vegan or gluten-free diet, well catered for with their very own menus.

Particular attention will be paid to families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads on offer.

A full menu, high chairs and baby-changing facilities are also available for Little Loungers.

