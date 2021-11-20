A first look inside Peterborough’s new PizzaLuxe restaurant

The new restaurant will combine high-quality ingredients and authentic flavours with a quick service restaurant element, meaning those on the road can take a pit-stop and refresh in uncompromising style and comfort.

PizzaLuxe creates fast, fresh and super-thin pizzas, made without reliance on the Neapolitan tradition of the pizzaiolo, instead creating unique Roman-style recipes using a combination of carefully sourced British and European produce.

Signature pizzas on the Peterborough menu include the Palermo, with mushroom, oven-baked ham hock, parmesan and sage; the Lardo, with bacon, brie & baby spinach; Chorizo, with goats cheese, roasted grapes & honey; and the Pollo, with pesto chicken, black olives, artichoke heart & mushroom.

Vegetarian options include the Verdura, with cherry tomato, asparagus, artichoke heart, red onion & black olive; and the Quattro Formaggi with mozzarella, gorgonzola, feta, halloumi & thyme. Prices for pizza start at £5.50, with vegan and gluten free options available.

Open daily from 7am (from November 29th, first week opening hours are 12-11pm ), handmade thin-crust pizzas, aperitivo & fresh salads will all be available from breakfast through to late, alongside a made-to-order cocktail menu and full service bar.

Also launching in Peterborough will be an extensive breakfast menu, featuring special pizza-pan breakfasts, (a Full-English in a pizza pan) with sausage, bacon, egg, cheesy beans, potato wedges, PizzaLuxe’s own breakfast sauce and a freshly-baked buttered roll, with a vegetarian version with mushrooms and vegetarian sausage available.

It will also serve a full breakfast pizza, the Pizza Colazione; a 13” thin-crust pizza, with house sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, pork sausage, back bacon, free-range egg and PizzaLuxe breakfast sauce.

The new restaurant has also added its own spin on the classic diner burger to its menu for the very first time, with beef, chicken, or veggie options served in PizzaLuxe house-baked rolls.

Coffee and cake will be available throughout the day, as well as grab-and-go options, including fresh bake-at-home pizzas, piadina and a range of takeaway drinks options from the bar.

