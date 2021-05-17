A first look inside Peterborough city centre bar which opens today
Peterborough’s newest bar welcomed its first customers today bringing something different to the city centre.
Blind Tiger in Cowgate opened for coffee this morning before the lunchtime switch to craft beer bar and wine bar giving people a first proper glimpse of the new look.
“I think people will really like it,” said Neil Treliving, the man behind the venture, named after a 1920s American prohibition-era “speakeasy”.
“It is hard to describe the look, it is a bit different. I guess the style is industrial and contemporary throughout - with a few novel ideas thrown in too. It is our own style - we have a tattoo parlour in Eye and it kind of mirrors that with exposed pipework for instance, but it is also very comfortable and relaxing, with comfy seats and sofas.”
A coffee shop until midday, Blind Tiger will transform to wine bar with more than 20 craft beers on tap too. And if you are peckish, there is cheese and charcuterie.