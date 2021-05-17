A first look inside Peterborough city centre bar which opens today

Blind Tiger in Cowgate opened for coffee this morning before the lunchtime switch to craft beer bar and wine bar giving people a first proper glimpse of the new look.

“It is hard to describe the look, it is a bit different. I guess the style is industrial and contemporary throughout - with a few novel ideas thrown in too. It is our own style - we have a tattoo parlour in Eye and it kind of mirrors that with exposed pipework for instance, but it is also very comfortable and relaxing, with comfy seats and sofas.”