A first look inside a new lounge bar opening in Whittlesey

The Buttercross, named after the historic structure close by, is a new venture from James Thomas and Morgan Hart – who spotted an opening for a more “grown up” bar in the town.

After a relaxed family gathering last night, new customers will get to join the couple tomorrow and sink a pint or two of Hawkstone, from the beer and cider maker made famous on Amazon Prime hit show Clarkson’s Farm.

There will be plenty of bottled ales to start with before they add cask ales, as the couple ease themselves into the new business with food – small plates and sharing platters to matched the relaxed vibe – also coming soon.

The patio area will also be utilised – a little oasis in the shadow of the church – with an outside bar set up, and look out for live music outdoors too as things settle down.

"They have both worked in hospitality, mostly on the food side, and saw a gap in the market in Whittlesey,” said Morgan’s dad Trevor hart. “An empty premises and they have plenty of ideas.

"They are looking for a lounge bar with a nice vibe for a more grown up clientelle.”

The Buttercross will be open Tuesday to Sunday.

1 . The Buttercross The Buttercross in Whittlesey which opens on Saturday, May 31 Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2 . The Buttercross The Buttercross in Whittlesey which opens on Saturday, May 31 Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3 . The Buttercross The Buttercross in Whittlesey which opens on Saturday, May 31 - owners James Thomas and Morgan Hart Photo: supplied Photo Sales