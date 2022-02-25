A first look at stunning new restaurant overlooking Rutland Water

The new Blossoms restaurant is a refreshing, modern twist on a rural setting at the beautiful waterside hotel set in 65 acres of parkland with spectacular views over Rutland Water.

With booth seating, sectioned areas and beautiful teal colours aligning with the hotel rebrand, the cosy yet spacious restaurant now boasts a stylish, chic feel.

An Instagram-worthy blossom tree takes centre-stage in the bar for the social-media savvy guest - a stunning centrepiece alongside the grand piano upon entry.

The main restaurant seats 130 guests in total, with two new separate private dining rooms – perfect for those wishing to detach or enjoy a quieter dining experience. Promising a high-class experience, the private dining rooms are ideal for family get-togethers, executive boardroom meetings or any occasion that warrants private dining to a higher standard.

With the open kitchen and grill, foodies can be treated to a dining experience with a difference.

Overseeing culinary operations will be executive head chef, Sumit Chakrabarty, who brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge gained working in Michelin-star establishments. Utilising his background in classical French cuisine, Sumit hopes to continue reinvigorating the food offering at Rutland Hall, cementing its status as one of the best places to eat in the region.

