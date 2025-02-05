A first look at refurbished Peterborough village pub The Feathers

Alice and Lee Williams, took over The Feathers at Castor (previously the Prince of Wales Feathers) before Christmas, their first venture into the pub business.

They had planned to hold on a little longer but such was the level of excitement in the village to see their pub open again, after it closed in 2023, they relented and welcomed their first customers on December 5.

And their decision was vindicated with villagers flocking to the renovated, centuries old pub – so much so that the couple needed to restock after the first two days. And they haven’t looked back.

The new look has gone down well, too, and it is easy to see why. It is kind of quirky with an eclectic mix of furniture and furnishings but definitely has character.

The snacks and deli-type offerings – along with a decent choice in terms of beers – have kept customers happy so far but the couple decided to take the next step by launching a lunch (12-3pm) and dinner (4-8.30pm) menu today, with former hotel manager Lee in the kitchen and Alice, who was in the beauty industry, front of house.

And there are some treats to be found on the “pub tapas” and sharing board starters – with plenty of chips and dips, soup, pate, whitebait, beer battered cod cheeks and more.

Invited pre-opening, I enjoyed the sourdough toast with creamy truffle mushrooms, and particularly loved the sauce which had a peppery kick.

The “pub classics” speak for themselves – fish and chips, chicken burger, Caesar salad, flat iron steak, risotto and my choice bangers and mash!

A mound of nice soft potato, tasty Grasmere pork sausages, a yummy onion gravy and a mixture of peas and beans, which worked well.

I rounded the visit off with a scrumptious chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream. Terrific.

They are serving Wednesday to Saturday, and it is walk-ins not bookings.

