A first look at Peterborough's new Miller & Carter steakhouse

With a spectacular fresh look, the new Miller & Carter at Alwalton has completely transformed the former Harvester into a vibrant new dining space – creating 25 front of house and kitchen jobs.

Customers can look forward to savouring mouthwatering steaks in a strikingly modern setting, with elegant dining spaces and vibrant, bold colours.

The restaurant seats 196 covers, with an additional 40 covers in the outside terraced seating area – perfect for al fresco summer dining.

Awarded with the ‘The Masters of Steak’ award from the prestigious Craft Guild of Chefs, the beef is truly a labour of love. Visitors can enjoy prime 30 day aged British & Irish steak dishes all carefully butchered and cooked to perfection.

The guests at Miller & Carter Alwalton can expect the best when visiting the new restaurant with 14 fantastic steak cuts to choose from including a Chateaubriand 16oz sharing steak, T-bone 20oz and award-winning UK & Irish 30 day aged Ribeye 12oz, with of course the signature ‘steak experience’ on every plate served where every steak comes complete with their signature steak sauce, a classic wedge, and a side-all included in the price.

What’s more, there are plenty of other delicious dishes for guests to enjoy from their new Burrata & Heirloom Tomatoes starter, Soy & Mirin Pork Belly, Pan-Roasted Cod, Crispy Duck & Mango Salad, and Beef Brisket & Short Rib Mac & Cheese.

As well as beloved classics such as their 8oz 30-day aged UK & Irish Fillet Steak, Miller’s Steakhouse Dirty Burger, and Pan-Roasted Lamb Rump. Vegetarian options are also available, including the new side dish Tuscan-Style Butternut Squash, Sunshine Plant Burger, and Spinach, Feta, Lemon & Garlic Filo-Topped Pie.

Commenting on the steakhouse’s opening, new General Manager, Brandon Walker, said: “The transformation from the former Harvester has been remarkable, and the team and I are thrilled to unveil our stunning new look and menu to locals. We hope everyone in Alwalton loves it as much as we do!

“The launch of the new Miller & Carter Alwalton is a fantastic milestone, not just for our brand but for the local community as well. We’re eager to welcome guests to experience the new look Miller & Carter and become a firm favourite amongst the residents. Also, as I’m a new to the area, I can’t wait to get to know the guests first hand and learn more about this lovely and charming village.”

“Our team is passionate about steak — it’s what we do best — and we’re looking for like-minded individuals to join us. If you’re as obsessed with steak as we are, we’d love to hear from you! We’re always on the lookout for enthusiastic people to join our team and proudly become one of our ‘Steak Geeks.’

1 . Miller & Carter The new Miller & Carter at Alwalton Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2 . Miller & Carter The new Miller & Carter at Alwalton Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3 . Miller & Carter The new Miller & Carter at Alwalton Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4 . Miller & Carter The new Miller & Carter at Alwalton Photo: supplied Photo Sales