A first look at Peterborough's Bijou cocktail bar after refurbishment

The Bridge Street venue is under new ownership who have given all three rooms – the Main Bar, The Snug and The Basement – a fresh new look, with an input from Nathan Murdoch from Street Arts Hire.

They’ve put air-con throughout the building, increased capacity and even created new menus – food and cocktails.

And the first impression has improved too, with new cover and barriers for customers who prefer to sit outside being installed.

All rooms are available for private hire, too, making great private party venues – The Snug comes with a 90” TV, and capacity for 25, while The Basement has a projector and screen, and a capacity of 50.

Opening times have changed to seven days from 8am, offering breakfasts and coffees, and look out for the new entertainment being lined up.

Kicking things off on Saturday are Toxic Blondes from 7pm, followed by DJ Joey from 9.30pm playing everything from old school classic anthems to modern RnB.

1 . Bijou A first look at Bijou in Bridge Street, Peterborough city centre, after refurbishment - the outside area still being updated Photo: Bijou Photo Sales

2 . Bijou A first look at Bijou in Bridge Street, Peterborough city centre, after refurbishment - The Main Bar Photo: Bijou Photo Sales

3 . Bijou A first look at Bijou in Bridge Street, Peterborough city centre, upstairs in The Snug Photo: Bijou Photo Sales