The restaurant and takeaway in Hereward Cross is now known as Hook'd - but the main focus of the business will still be fish and chips... with a great offer to kick things off next week.

The Parrott family sold up some years ago and the business partners who took over in 2022 called it a day in February.

It has been in the hands of the family which runs the Marigold Tavern in Eye Green since May, and having assessed the business they have refurbished and rebranded the restaurant and takeaway.

"We wanted people to recognise that this was a fresh start - new look, new name - allowing us to build up the business on our own reputation in Eye, said Tarun Singh.

"The concept is new - we will have TVs showing sports in the restaurant areas which seat around 50 people and new menus - and we did not want people to get the wrong idea by sticking with the old name."

Tastes have changed and while there will still be a big emphasis on fish and chips, Tarun said they wanted to widen the appeal, with smashed burgers and kebabs now a big part of the food offering.

"Lots of people come into the city centre to watch football and maybe eat, but in a pub that can be very expensive,” he said.

"We also want to attract Peterborough United fans - it will be somewhere different to eat and watch sports before and after home games and we will give a 10 per cent discount for those with a match ticket."

From Monday (20th), and until Thursday regular fish and chips at lunchtime will be £5, while there will offers on the burgers and kebabs too .

1 . Hook'd The New Hook'd fish and chips restaurant in Hereward Cross, Peterborough city centre Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2 . Hook'd The New Hook'd fish and chips restaurant in Hereward Cross, Peterborough city centre Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3 . Hook'd The New Hook'd fish and chips restaurant in Hereward Cross, Peterborough city centre Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4 . Hook'd The New Hook'd fish and chips restaurant in Hereward Cross, Peterborough city centre Photo: supplied Photo Sales