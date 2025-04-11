A first look at a refurbished The Cuckoo pub in Peterborough

Since closing on March 17, the popular pub has received a complete transformation with changes to both the pub’s interior and exterior.

The refreshed design honours the historic charm and scenic setting of The Cuckoo, while introducing a bright, contemporary touch to the pub.

Among the notable changes, are a refreshed beer garden, new sophisticated interiors, and plush, comfy furniture to give The Cuckoo the perfect country pub aesthetic.

The pub can host up to 98 people inside and 110 people outside for both lunch and dinner making it perfect for getting together with friends and family.

Along with a new appearance, The Cuckoo is also offering a revamped menu which boasts a selection of popular dishes including indulgent Slow-Cooked Pork Belly, Katsu Chicken Rice Bowl and seared fillet of Sea Bass.

And, for those guests craving country pub classics, you can look forward to sensational steaks, traditional Fish & Chips, and the pub’s hearty Home-Baked Pie of the Day.

General Manager Leah Nicol recommends guests try the Moroccan-Spiced Chicken Breast Skewer with Feta Salad & Toasted Tortilla.

The Cuckoo is also a great place to celebrate Easter, with live music from The Voice semi-finalist, Lucy Milburn who will be kickstarting the Easter weekend on Good Friday. There will also be family fun with an Easter egg hunt in in the Cuckoo’s Garden on Easter Sunday, where guests will be challenged to find all 20 eggs to win a chocolate treat!

In addition to the revamped menu, Asahi lager is being introduced due to popular customer demand and will be one of the many drinks available in the Cuckoo’s well-stocked bar along with cask ales, fine wines, and British gin.

Historically, The Cuckoo began life as a stables and coach house back in the 1600s before being turned into a pub.

To this day, the pub proudly serves as a central hub for the local rural community and continues to welcome furry friends, with dog treats and water available on request, making it the perfect pit-stop for dog owners, before, during, or after a leisurely country walk.

The pub will also host a pub quiz hosted by team member Michelle starting from Easter Monday at 8pm. It costs £1 per person to take part with the victorious team winning the prize pot alongside a £50 vintage inns gift card.

Leah Nicol said: “We’re thrilled to welcome both our returning guests and newcomers to experience The Cuckoo’s new, updated look.

“Whether you're after a charming setting to enjoy high-quality dining with family and friends or a warm corner by one of our three fireplaces to enjoy with a drink, our pub has something for everyone. We’re also looking forward to welcoming families visiting us to celebrate Easter this year.

“It’s such a great place to work. We’re also perfectly placed for both tourists and regulars alike looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.”

To reserve a table at the new look The Cuckoo visit: https://www.vintageinn.co.uk/restaurants/east/thecuckooalwalton#/

1 . The Cuckoo A new look and new menu launch will be unveiled at The Cuckoo at Alwalton, Peterborough, on Sunday, April 13 Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2 . The Cuckoo A new look and new menu launch will be unveiled at The Cuckoo at Alwalton, Peterborough, on Sunday, April 13 Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3 . The Cuckoo A new look and new menu launch will be unveiled at The Cuckoo at Alwalton, Peterborough, on Sunday, April 13 Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4 . The Cuckoo A new look and new menu launch will be unveiled at The Cuckoo at Alwalton, Peterborough, on Sunday, April 13 Photo: supplied Photo Sales