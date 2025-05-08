The pub, on Wisbech Road, has been loving restored – as the photos show – both inside and out.

Brother and sister James and Lauren Trevor, who have taken on the business, welcomed their first customers last weekend.

There are exciting plans for the food offering, but for the moment it is just the pizza oven in operation with a variety of Neopolitan pizzas available seven days a week.

Rotisserie chicken will be the next addition with the full menu online probably mid-June.

They are taking bookings for the guest rooms from the end of May.

To find out more email [email protected]

