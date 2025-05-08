A first look at a Peterborough village pub after stunning refurbishment

By Brad Barnes
Published 8th May 2025, 11:02 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 11:14 BST
Two years after closing, Thorney’s landmark Rose & Crown pub has reopened after a stunning refurbishment.

The pub, on Wisbech Road, has been loving restored – as the photos show – both inside and out.

Brother and sister James and Lauren Trevor, who have taken on the business, welcomed their first customers last weekend.

There are exciting plans for the food offering, but for the moment it is just the pizza oven in operation with a variety of Neopolitan pizzas available seven days a week.

Rotisserie chicken will be the next addition with the full menu online probably mid-June.

They are taking bookings for the guest rooms from the end of May.

To find out more email [email protected]

The new look Rose & Crown at Thorney

1. Rose & Crown

The new look Rose & Crown at Thorney Photo: supplied

The new look Rose & Crown at Thorney

2. Rose & Crown

The new look Rose & Crown at Thorney Photo: supplied

The new look Rose & Crown at Thorney

3. Rose & Crown

The new look Rose & Crown at Thorney Photo: Brad

The new look Rose & Crown at Thorney - one of the bedrooms available

4. Rose & Crown

The new look Rose & Crown at Thorney - one of the bedrooms available Photo: supplied

