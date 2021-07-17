9 places in Peterborough to enjoy ice cream on National Ice Cream Day
Peterborough’s weather forecast is for a hot and sunny weekend - so where will you be enjoying ice cream to cool you down?
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 5:14 am
The city centre is home to four dessert lounges - the obvious choice for many - but with National Ice Cream Day falling on Sunday, we have put together a short list of places who have plenty to offer in the form of ice cream, sorbet and gelato.
There are more than 10 flavours of DiSotto’s at The Willow; The Banyan Tree has stem ginger, mango and passion fruit sorbets, or maybe a pistachio matka kulfi is your thing? 2020 World Buffet is well stocked too.
Enjoy the weather and your iced delight
Page 1 of 3