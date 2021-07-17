It is National Ice Cream Day on Sunday
9 places in Peterborough to enjoy ice cream on National Ice Cream Day

Peterborough’s weather forecast is for a hot and sunny weekend - so where will you be enjoying ice cream to cool you down?

By Brad Barnes
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 5:14 am

The city centre is home to four dessert lounges - the obvious choice for many - but with National Ice Cream Day falling on Sunday, we have put together a short list of places who have plenty to offer in the form of ice cream, sorbet and gelato.

There are more than 10 flavours of DiSotto’s at The Willow; The Banyan Tree has stem ginger, mango and passion fruit sorbets, or maybe a pistachio matka kulfi is your thing? 2020 World Buffet is well stocked too.

Enjoy the weather and your iced delight

1. Peterborough's ice cream hotspots

Some of the gelato on offer at Creams, North Street.

2. Peterborough's ice cream hotspots

The Willow in Central Park is well stocked with DiSotto's

3. Peterborough's ice cream hotspots

Check out the sorbets and kulfi at The Banyan Tree in Westgate.

Photo: Midlands

4. Peterborough's ice cream hotspots

Ice cream, sorbet and kulfi awaits at Gurkha Durbaar on Broadwa

Photo: Midlands

