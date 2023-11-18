24 pubs and restaurants to celebrate with a meal in the run up to Christmas
If you are planning on getting in the festive spirit, with a meal and drinks with family and friends, we have put together a cracker of a list of places across the Peterborough area you might wish to try.
By Brad Barnes
Published 17th Nov 2023, 12:12 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 14:24 GMT
There are 24 to choose from here in our Eating Out At Christmas gallery – and if you can’t wait until December to come you are in luck as some have their festive menus available now.
And we can guarantee you will be spoilt for choice – there’s turkey and trimmings to suit all budgets, afternoon teas, bottomless brunches or a special at your favourite alternative restaurant.
Remember, you will probably need to book so check on availability with the venue – they will be filling up fast.
