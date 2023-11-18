24 pubs and restaurants to celebrate with a meal in the run up to Christmas

If you are planning on getting in the festive spirit, with a meal and drinks with family and friends, we have put together a cracker of a list of places across the Peterborough area you might wish to try.

There are 24 to choose from here in our Eating Out At Christmas gallery – and if you can’t wait until December to come you are in luck as some have their festive menus available now.

And we can guarantee you will be spoilt for choice – there’s turkey and trimmings to suit all budgets, afternoon teas, bottomless brunches or a special at your favourite alternative restaurant.

Remember, you will probably need to book so check on availability with the venue – they will be filling up fast.

1 . Eating out at Christmas THE PAPER MILLS, Wansford December 1-24 (not Sundays) Two courses £32, three courses £38 Christmas Day £95 (£38 under-12s)

2 . Eating out at Christmas THE RUDDY DUCK Peakirk Festive Season Menu available from December 6 to 24 . Lunchtime: served 12 noon to 2pm, Evening: served 5.30 to 9pm. Two courses £19.99 or 3 courses £24.99.

3 . Eating out at Christmas THE CHUBBY CASTOR, Castor From November 29, Festive 5 Course Tasting Menu will be served £55 per person, (Wed-Sat lunch & Wed-Thursday dinner) Christmas Day 7 Courses - £230 (Children under 12 £110)

4 . Eating out at Christmas GURKHA LOUNGE, Hampton Vale Throughout December Christmas party set meals £27.50 weekdays, £29.50 at weekends. Christmas Day seven course meal £55.