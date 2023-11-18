News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Some ideas of where to go if you are planning to go out for a meal over the festive periodSome ideas of where to go if you are planning to go out for a meal over the festive period
Some ideas of where to go if you are planning to go out for a meal over the festive period

24 pubs and restaurants to celebrate with a meal in the run up to Christmas

If you are planning on getting in the festive spirit, with a meal and drinks with family and friends, we have put together a cracker of a list of places across the Peterborough area you might wish to try.
By Brad Barnes
Published 17th Nov 2023, 12:12 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 14:24 GMT

There are 24 to choose from here in our Eating Out At Christmas gallery – and if you can’t wait until December to come you are in luck as some have their festive menus available now.

And we can guarantee you will be spoilt for choice – there’s turkey and trimmings to suit all budgets, afternoon teas, bottomless brunches or a special at your favourite alternative restaurant.

Remember, you will probably need to book so check on availability with the venue – they will be filling up fast.

THE PAPER MILLS, Wansford December 1-24 (not Sundays) Two courses £32, three courses £38 Christmas Day £95 (£38 under-12s)

1. Eating out at Christmas

THE PAPER MILLS, Wansford December 1-24 (not Sundays) Two courses £32, three courses £38 Christmas Day £95 (£38 under-12s) Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
THE RUDDY DUCK Peakirk Festive Season Menu available from December 6 to 24 . Lunchtime: served 12 noon to 2pm, Evening: served 5.30 to 9pm. Two courses £19.99 or 3 courses £24.99.

2. Eating out at Christmas

THE RUDDY DUCK Peakirk Festive Season Menu available from December 6 to 24 . Lunchtime: served 12 noon to 2pm, Evening: served 5.30 to 9pm. Two courses £19.99 or 3 courses £24.99. Photo: Brad

Photo Sales
THE CHUBBY CASTOR, Castor From November 29, Festive 5 Course Tasting Menu will be served £55 per person, (Wed-Sat lunch & Wed-Thursday dinner) Christmas Day 7 Courses - £230 (Children under 12 £110)

3. Eating out at Christmas

THE CHUBBY CASTOR, Castor From November 29, Festive 5 Course Tasting Menu will be served £55 per person, (Wed-Sat lunch & Wed-Thursday dinner) Christmas Day 7 Courses - £230 (Children under 12 £110) Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
GURKHA LOUNGE, Hampton Vale Throughout December Christmas party set meals £27.50 weekdays, £29.50 at weekends. Christmas Day seven course meal £55.

4. Eating out at Christmas

GURKHA LOUNGE, Hampton Vale Throughout December Christmas party set meals £27.50 weekdays, £29.50 at weekends. Christmas Day seven course meal £55. Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Peterborough