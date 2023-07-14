Peterborough city centre’s multi-cuisine restaurant 2020 World Buffet is entering the breakfast market.

From tomorrow, each Saturday and Sunday, from 9am to 11am, customers can tuck into a £9.99 buffet breakfast – be it cereal, fruit, full English, or Continental not to mention some traditional Indian morning treats.

“We wanted to explore the morning trade, starting with weekends,” explained Paul Sharma, from the restaurant in New Road.

"Frankie and Benny’s at Boongate, which isn’t too far away, has closed and opposite us we have an 80-bed Travelodge hotel, which is always busy, but doesn’t have a restaurant for guests.

"We felt their might be an opportunity there which might work for us, and after putting it out on social media the feedback has been very positive.

"If we get a good response from customers we might add to it, but for the time being it is just weekends.

"We will be offering a set price breakfast, £9.99, and nobody else does that. It won’t be full-on multi-cuisine like the restaurant at other times during the day, but there will be hot and cold options.

"Of course there will be a full English but people who want a more Continental breakfast, with fresh fruit and yogurt or cereal, will have plenty to choose from.

"We will also be offering some Indian traditional breakfasts.”

2 . Breakfast Buffet Peterborough's 2020 World Buffet in New Road is launching breakfasts at the weekend. I kept it kind of traditional - two bacon, two sausage, scrambled egg and French toast! Photo: Brad Photo Sales

