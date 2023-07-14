News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

2020 World Buffet: Multi-cuisine restaurant in Peterborough opens for breakfast

Peterborough city centre’s multi-cuisine restaurant 2020 World Buffet is entering the breakfast market.
By Brad Barnes
Published 14th Jul 2023, 11:02 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 11:13 BST

From tomorrow, each Saturday and Sunday, from 9am to 11am, customers can tuck into a £9.99 buffet breakfast – be it cereal, fruit, full English, or Continental not to mention some traditional Indian morning treats.

“We wanted to explore the morning trade, starting with weekends,” explained Paul Sharma, from the restaurant in New Road.

"Frankie and Benny’s at Boongate, which isn’t too far away, has closed and opposite us we have an 80-bed Travelodge hotel, which is always busy, but doesn’t have a restaurant for guests.

"We felt their might be an opportunity there which might work for us, and after putting it out on social media the feedback has been very positive.

"If we get a good response from customers we might add to it, but for the time being it is just weekends.

"We will be offering a set price breakfast, £9.99, and nobody else does that. It won’t be full-on multi-cuisine like the restaurant at other times during the day, but there will be hot and cold options.

"Of course there will be a full English but people who want a more Continental breakfast, with fresh fruit and yogurt or cereal, will have plenty to choose from.

"We will also be offering some Indian traditional breakfasts.”

Peterborough's 2020 World Buffet in New Road is launching breakfasts at the weekend

1. Breakfast Buffet

Peterborough's 2020 World Buffet in New Road is launching breakfasts at the weekend Photo: Brad

Photo Sales
Peterborough's 2020 World Buffet in New Road is launching breakfasts at the weekend. I kept it kind of traditional - two bacon, two sausage, scrambled egg and French toast!

2. Breakfast Buffet

Peterborough's 2020 World Buffet in New Road is launching breakfasts at the weekend. I kept it kind of traditional - two bacon, two sausage, scrambled egg and French toast! Photo: Brad

Photo Sales
Peterborough's 2020 World Buffet in New Road is launching breakfasts at the weekend

3. Breakfast Buffet

Peterborough's 2020 World Buffet in New Road is launching breakfasts at the weekend Photo: Brad

Photo Sales
Peterborough's 2020 World Buffet in New Road is launching breakfasts at the weekend

4. Breakfast Buffet

Peterborough's 2020 World Buffet in New Road is launching breakfasts at the weekend Photo: Brad

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PeterboroughTravelodge