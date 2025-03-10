18 cafes, pubs and takeaways in Peterborough rated four or five stars for food hygiene in 2025 so far

By Ben Jones
Published 10th Mar 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 02:12 BST
More than a dozen food establishments in Peterborough and beyond have been given one of the top two food hygiene ratings.

The ratings have been handed out by the The Food Standards Agency and are an indication of the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The agency gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online to give customers an informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated four stars have “good” hygiene standards and those rated five have “very good” hygiene standards.

Below are the 17 Peterborough eateries that were rated four or five stars in reports published during the first months of 2025.

The Food Standards Agency award ratings from 0 to 5.

1. Food Hygiene ratings in Peterborough

The Food Standards Agency award ratings from 0 to 5. Photo: Victoria Jones

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on February 10.

2. Fox & Hounds at The Fox And Hounds, Thorpe Road

Rated 5 on February 10. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on February 12.

3. Katana at 44 Broadway

Rated 5 on February 12. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on February 20.

4. Costa @ Next at Unit G Brotherhood Shopping Park, Brotherhood Close, Walton

Rated 5 on February 20. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Peterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice