18 cafes, pubs and takeaways in Peterborough rated four or five stars for food hygiene in 2025 so far

The ratings have been handed out by the The Food Standards Agency and are an indication of the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The agency gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online to give customers an informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated four stars have “good” hygiene standards and those rated five have “very good” hygiene standards.

Below are the 17 Peterborough eateries that were rated four or five stars in reports published during the first months of 2025.

1 . Food Hygiene ratings in Peterborough The Food Standards Agency award ratings from 0 to 5. Photo: Victoria Jones Photo Sales

2 . Fox & Hounds at The Fox And Hounds, Thorpe Road Rated 5 on February 10. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Katana at 44 Broadway Rated 5 on February 12. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Costa @ Next at Unit G Brotherhood Shopping Park, Brotherhood Close, Walton Rated 5 on February 20. Photo: Google Photo Sales