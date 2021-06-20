15 country pubs worth visiting a short drive from Peterborough
Peterborough is lucky enough to be surrounded by a host of great country pubs known for their food and drink.
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 5:15 am
So we have put together a rundown of more than a dozen that are just a short drive if you fancy getting out of the city.
Maybe it is pizzas from the wood-fired oven at the Queen’s Head in Bulwick? Or award-winning fine dining at the Olive Branch in Rutland? Whatever, we think we have something for you.
So in no particular order....
