Country pubs worth a visit

15 country pubs worth visiting a short drive from Peterborough

Peterborough is lucky enough to be surrounded by a host of great country pubs known for their food and drink.

By Brad Barnes
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 5:15 am

So we have put together a rundown of more than a dozen that are just a short drive if you fancy getting out of the city.

Maybe it is pizzas from the wood-fired oven at the Queen’s Head in Bulwick? Or award-winning fine dining at the Olive Branch in Rutland? Whatever, we think we have something for you.

So in no particular order....

1. Country pubs a short drive from Peterborough

The Queens Head at Bulwick.

Photo: Midlands

Buy photo

2. Country pubs a short drive from Peterborough

The Black Horse, at Baston. EMN-181113-132945009

Photo: Midlands

Buy photo

3. Country pubs a short drive from Peterborough

The Bertie Arms at Uffington

Buy photo

4. Country pubs a short drive from Peterborough

The Kings Arms in Polebrook ENGNNL00120120702121718

Photo: Midlands

Buy photo
Peterborough Peterborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 4