15 cafes, pubs and takeaways in Peterborough rated four or five stars for food hygiene in 2025, including Taco Bell, Argo Lounge, Pizza Express and ODEON cinema

By Ben Jones
Published 14th Mar 2025, 17:35 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 04:09 BST
More than a dozen food establishments in Peterborough and beyond have been given one of the top two food hygiene ratings in recent weeks.

The ratings have been handed out by the The Food Standards Agency and are an indication of the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The agency gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online to give customers an informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated four stars have “good” hygiene standards and those rated five have “very good” hygiene standards.

Of Peterborough's 290 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 258 (89%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

Below are the 15 Peterborough eateries that were rated four or five stars in reports published during the first months of 2025.

The Food Standards Agency award ratings from 0 to 5.

1. Food Hygiene ratings in Peterborough

The Food Standards Agency award ratings from 0 to 5. Photo: Victoria Jones

Rated 5 on January 30.

2. Turtle Bay at Queensgate Shopping Centre, Westgate

Rated 5 on January 30. Photo: Google

Rated 5 on January 30.

3. ODEON LUXE Peterborough at 32-33 Queensgate Shopping Centre, Westgate

Rated 5 on January 30. Photo: PT

Rated 5 on January 30.

4. Wildwood at 6a Cathedral Square

Rated 5 on January 30. Photo: PT

