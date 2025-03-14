15 cafes, pubs and takeaways in Peterborough rated four or five stars for food hygiene in 2025, including Taco Bell, Argo Lounge, Pizza Express and ODEON cinema

The ratings have been handed out by the The Food Standards Agency and are an indication of the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The agency gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online to give customers an informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated four stars have “good” hygiene standards and those rated five have “very good” hygiene standards.

Of Peterborough's 290 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 258 (89%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

Below are the 15 Peterborough eateries that were rated four or five stars in reports published during the first months of 2025.

1 . Food Hygiene ratings in Peterborough The Food Standards Agency award ratings from 0 to 5. Photo: Victoria Jones Photo Sales

2 . Turtle Bay at Queensgate Shopping Centre, Westgate Rated 5 on January 30. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . ODEON LUXE Peterborough at 32-33 Queensgate Shopping Centre, Westgate Rated 5 on January 30. Photo: PT Photo Sales