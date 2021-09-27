14 Peterborough restaurants and pubs looking for staff

City centre doors and windows have been showing “staff wanted” posters ever since lockdown restrictions eased but difficulties recruiting clearly still remain.
A simple search of totaljobs.com show it had more than 140 hospitality job in a 10-mile radius of Peterborough, not just in pubs, bars and restaurants but hotels, coffee shops, health and care settings and with third-party recruiters.
Here are 14 venues- some with multiple vacancies to fill - which have been advertising during September on totaljobs and indeed.
Page 1 of 4