14 Peterborough restaurants and pubs looking for staff

The hospitality industry in Peterborough has been hard hit by the pandemic in many ways, not least having sufficient staff to get back to full capacity.

By Brad Barnes
Monday, 27th September 2021, 5:00 am

City centre doors and windows have been showing “staff wanted” posters ever since lockdown restrictions eased but difficulties recruiting clearly still remain.

A simple search of totaljobs.com show it had more than 140 hospitality job in a 10-mile radius of Peterborough, not just in pubs, bars and restaurants but hotels, coffee shops, health and care settings and with third-party recruiters.

Here are 14 venues- some with multiple vacancies to fill - which have been advertising during September on totaljobs and indeed.

Turtle Bay, Exchange Street, has advertised for a chef de partie, sous chef, junior sous chef line chef and kitchen porter.

The Harvester at Alwalton has advertised for a head chef, kitchen team leader and waiting staff this month.

Argo Lounge, Bridge Street has advertised for a chef, sous chef and bar and waiting staff

The Cuckoo at Alwalton has advertised for a chef, kitchen assistant, kitchen porter and waiting staff

