14 Peterborough restaurants and pubs looking for staff

City centre doors and windows have been showing “staff wanted” posters ever since lockdown restrictions eased but difficulties recruiting clearly still remain.

A simple search of totaljobs.com show it had more than 140 hospitality job in a 10-mile radius of Peterborough, not just in pubs, bars and restaurants but hotels, coffee shops, health and care settings and with third-party recruiters.

Here are 14 venues- some with multiple vacancies to fill - which have been advertising during September on totaljobs and indeed.

1. Jobs in hospitality Turtle Bay, Exchange Street, has advertised for a chef de partie, sous chef, junior sous chef line chef and kitchen porter. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Jobs in hospitality The Harvester at Alwalton has advertised for a head chef, kitchen team leader and waiting staff this month. Photo Sales

3. Jobs in hospitality Argo Lounge, Bridge Street has advertised for a chef, sous chef and bar and waiting staff Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Jobs in hospitality The Cuckoo at Alwalton has advertised for a chef, kitchen assistant, kitchen porter and waiting staff Photo Sales