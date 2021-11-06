14 ideas on where to eat from a Christmas menu around Peterborough

So here are a few ideas when considering where to go. Festive afternoon teas will be on offer at Whitlesey’s Homme Nouveau from November 20, it’s the full works at The Pack Horse in Northborough from November 23, the 25th at The Millstone at Barnack, 29th at The Crown, Elton, and throughout December at the rest.
And bookings are being taken now - check the websites or social media pages.
1. Christmas is coming - where would you like to eat?
Book now for the Christmas menu at The Paper Mills, Wansford
2. Christmas is coming - where would you like to eat?
Book now for the Christmas menu at The Falcon at Fotheringhay
3. Christmas is coming - where would you like to eat?
Book now for the Christmas menu at The Pack Horse, Northborough
4. Christmas is coming - where would you like to eat?
Book now for the Christmas menu at The Haycock Manor Hotel at Wansford
Photo: Midlands