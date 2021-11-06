It won't belong now before you are greeted with a restaurant looking like this - The Crown Inn, Elton

14 ideas on where to eat from a Christmas menu around Peterborough

Restaurants in and around Peterborough are advertising their Christmas menus - and it won’t be long until you can tuck into turkey with all the trimmings in your favourite.

By Brad Barnes
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 5:06 am

So here are a few ideas when considering where to go. Festive afternoon teas will be on offer at Whitlesey’s Homme Nouveau from November 20, it’s the full works at The Pack Horse in Northborough from November 23, the 25th at The Millstone at Barnack, 29th at The Crown, Elton, and throughout December at the rest.

And bookings are being taken now - check the websites or social media pages.

1. Christmas is coming - where would you like to eat?

Book now for the Christmas menu at The Paper Mills, Wansford

Photo Sales

2. Christmas is coming - where would you like to eat?

Book now for the Christmas menu at The Falcon at Fotheringhay

Photo Sales

3. Christmas is coming - where would you like to eat?

Book now for the Christmas menu at The Pack Horse, Northborough

Photo Sales

4. Christmas is coming - where would you like to eat?

Book now for the Christmas menu at The Haycock Manor Hotel at Wansford

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales
PeterboroughBarnack
Next Page
Page 1 of 4