Beer gardens waiting for you

14 great beer gardens waiting for you in Peterborough - as city tops temperatures in high teens

Spring has finally sprung - and as the sun shines what better way to enjoy a drink and maybe a bite to eat than going al fresco in Peterborough.

By Brad Barnes
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 12:54 pm
Updated Thursday, 24th March 2022, 10:43 am

Peterborough has plenty of pub gardens to offer this spring - whether it is the city centre roof terrace at The Drapers Arms or the vast beer garden at Charters, down by the River Nene.

This week, spring is set to bring warm weather to much of Peterborough as the Met Office expects the city to reach highs of 18C, ahead of the April heatwave.

So, it’s the perfect time to venture into the surrounding villages for a drink, where there are some relaxed patios and terraces on offer. The Millstone at Barnack and Bluebell at Helpston, spring to mind.

Here is a selection of the food and drink venues to enjoy the warm weather, in Peterborough:

Charters at Town Bridge

The Bluebell at Helpston

The Dog in a Doublet at North Side near Whittlesey

The Millstone at Barnack

