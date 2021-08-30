Raising a glass to your favourite pub

13 pubs in Peterborough highly rated by Google reviewers

As customers flock back to pubs post lockdowns, many can’t resist sharing their thoughts.

By Brad Barnes
Monday, 30th August 2021, 4:55 am

For some it is the selection or quality of the beers on offer, for others it is the food or friendly service.

Here are 13 pubs in Peterborough and the surrounding area which have clearly impressed customers on Google reviews - all earning a 4.5 stars rating or higher. There are micro pubs, country pubs, locals and city centre bars - is your favourite there?

The Stoneworks Bar, Church Street, city centre: “Best pub in Peterborough”

The Wonky Donkey, High Street, Fletton: “Friendly community feeling micro pub.”

The Bumble Inn, Westgate, city centre: “Micro pub close to the station and city centre.”

The Frothblowers, Storrington Way, Werrington: “Great little micro pub.”

