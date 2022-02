Fortunately if you live in or around Peterborough you won’t have far to look to find one where the beer is pretty good but the speciality is in quality food that is worth seeking out.

So there are award-winners a-plenty in this 13-strong list made up of some of my favourites over the last couple of years - The Crown, White Swan, Falcon have all received recent accolades.

And while most are in outlying villages, you will find the Indian gastropub Tap & Tandoor in the city centre.

1. Great Gastropubs The Blue Bell in Glinton. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Great Gastropubs The Paper Mills, Wansford Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Great Gastropubs The Crown Inn at Ellton - Cambridgeshire Dining Pub of the Year in 2020 Photo Sales

4. Great Gastropubs The Bluebell in Helpston Photo Sales