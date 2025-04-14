3 . The Blue Bell, Glinton

The Blue Bell in Glinton has a 4.4* rating from 551 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Excellent lay out. Tables well spread out. Peaceful environment. A sincere welcome and fast bar service. Waitress very obliging. Not rushed for ordering but timely. We had mains and desserts. The food was delivered quickly, was beautifully presented and excellent portion. The fish and chips were delicious. Dessert choices were lovely. A great experience. Highly recommended.” | Tripadvisor