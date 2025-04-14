Fish and chips is one of the most popular and traditional meals in the UK.
In Peterborough, there are plenty of different establishments offering a delicious serving of fish and chips, from local chippies to pubs.
We analysed Tripadvisor reviews to determine the 12 best spots for fish and chips in the city. Here’s what customers had to say.
1. The Golden Pheasant, Etton
The Golden Pheasant in Etton has a 4.7* rating from 697 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Thanks for the food! Lovely fish and chips the size of a whale and the homemade pie was amazing. Staff very friendly.” | Tripadvisor
2. The Black Horse, Elton
The Black Horse in Elton has a 4.5* rating from 1,504 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Good quality food. Lovely fish and chips. Went back again today . Lovely ciabatta sandwich . Very good service. Friendly staff.” | Tripadvisor-Elba V
3. The Blue Bell, Glinton
The Blue Bell in Glinton has a 4.4* rating from 551 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Excellent lay out. Tables well spread out. Peaceful environment. A sincere welcome and fast bar service. Waitress very obliging. Not rushed for ordering but timely. We had mains and desserts. The food was delivered quickly, was beautifully presented and excellent portion. The fish and chips were delicious. Dessert choices were lovely. A great experience. Highly recommended.” | Tripadvisor
4. The Talbot Inn, Peterborough
The Talbot Inn in Peterborough has a 4.5* rating from 133 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Had the fish and chips off the light lunch menu and was very pleased with my choice. Charming pub with great team of staff. Would highly recommend if looking for good pub food in a village environment.” | Tripadvisor
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.