Graham McMillan's Jack Russell-Yorkie cross Maisie enjoys the finer things in Peterborough

12 of the best dog-friendly venues across Peterborough for an enjoyable stroll with your pets

The Peterborough Telegraph asked its readers to give us their favourite dog friendly venues in and around the city.

By Ben Jones
Published 29th Apr 2022, 17:09 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:34 BST

The response was great and dog owners were happy to share their favourite venues that both they and their four-legged friends have enjoyed together.

In the next 12 photographs we showcase the recommended venues across Peterborough - which readers have told us they’ve taken their dogs to.

For more recommendations or to join in the conversation and nominate other pet-welcoming venues, email us at [email protected]

Here are the best dog-friendly venues in the city centre in 12 pictures – perfect for stopping off at on a Bank Holiday dog walk (should the weather stay dry):

North Street, Crowland

1. The Old Copper Kettle Tea room

North Street, Crowland Photo: JPI Media

Broadway, Yaxley.

2. The Farmers Carvery & Grill

Broadway, Yaxley. Photo: g

Oundle Road, Alwalton.

3. The Cuckoo

Oundle Road, Alwalton. Photo: g

Manor Way, Deeping St James.

4. The Thirsty Giraffe

Manor Way, Deeping St James. Photo: g

