The Peterborough Telegraph asked its readers to give us their favourite dog friendly venues in and around the city.

The response was great and dog owners were happy to share their favourite venues that both they and their four-legged friends have enjoyed together.

In the next 12 photographs we showcase the recommended venues across Peterborough - which readers have told us they’ve taken their dogs to.

For more recommendations or to join in the conversation and nominate other pet-welcoming venues, email us at [email protected]

Here are the best dog-friendly venues in the city centre in 12 pictures – perfect for stopping off at on a Bank Holiday dog walk (should the weather stay dry):

The Old Copper Kettle Tea room North Street, Crowland

The Farmers Carvery & Grill Broadway, Yaxley.

The Cuckoo Oundle Road, Alwalton.

The Thirsty Giraffe Manor Way, Deeping St James.