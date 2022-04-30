Graham McMillan's Jack Russell-Yorkie cross Maisie enjoys the finer things in Peterborough

12 of the best dog-friendly venues across Peterborough - as recommended by PT readers

The Peterborough Telegraph asked its readers to give us their favourite dog friendly venues in and around the city.

By Ben Jones
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 5:00 am

The response was great and dog owners were happy to share their favourite venues that both they and their four-legged friends have enjoyed together.

In the next 12 photographs we showcase the recommended venues across Peterborough - which readers have told us they’ve taken their dogs to.

For more recommendations or to join in the conversation and nominate other pet-welcoming venues, head over to our Facebook page.

Here is part one of our two-part guide to the best dog-friendly venues in the city centre in 12 pictures – perfect for stopping off at on a Bank Holiday dog walk:

1. The Old Copper Kettle Tea room

North Street, Crowland

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

2. The Farmers Carvery & Grill

Broadway, Yaxley.

Photo: g

Photo Sales

3. The Cuckoo

Oundle Road, Alwalton.

Photo: g

Photo Sales

4. The Thirsty Giraffe

Manor Way, Deeping St James.

Photo: g

Photo Sales
Peterborough TelegraphPeterboroughFacebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 3