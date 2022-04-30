The response was great and dog owners were happy to share their favourite venues that both they and their four-legged friends have enjoyed together.

In the next 12 photographs we showcase the recommended venues across Peterborough - which readers have told us they’ve taken their dogs to.

For more recommendations or to join in the conversation and nominate other pet-welcoming venues, head over to our Facebook page.

Here is part one of our two-part guide to the best dog-friendly venues in the city centre in 12 pictures – perfect for stopping off at on a Bank Holiday dog walk:

1. The Old Copper Kettle Tea room North Street, Crowland Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. The Farmers Carvery & Grill Broadway, Yaxley. Photo: g Photo Sales

3. The Cuckoo Oundle Road, Alwalton. Photo: g Photo Sales

4. The Thirsty Giraffe Manor Way, Deeping St James. Photo: g Photo Sales