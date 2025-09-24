10 Peterborough pubs featured in the Good Beer Guide for 2026

The Butcher's Arms in Werrington has made the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2026

A Peterborough micropub which only opened last year has made it into the latest Good Beer Guide 2026 from Camra, the Campaign For Real Ale group.

Holli Posnett and Andy Simmonds opened The Butcher’s Arms in Werrington – rising from the ashes, so to speak, of their previous venture the award-winning community pub The Ploughman.

It can be found in a parade of shops in Canterbury Road – in a unit which in previous years had been occupied by a butcher.

"Being honoured with a CAMRA Gold Award, and now to have been included in The Good Beer Guide, represents a tremendous milestone that we are truly proud of,” the pair said.

Bumble Inn, in Westgate, has made the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2026

“Werrington village has quickly become our welcoming and cherished home, and we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our wonderful friends, family, and customers—both local and from afar—whose continued support makes this small pub an overwhelming success.”

The guide says of The Butcher’s Arms: “A lounge-style room has comfortable seating and fixtures that were recovered from the now-closed Ploughman.

"Six handpumps deliver a choice of top-quality LocAles, regional ales and real ciders. A selection of keg beers is also available.”

The Cambridgeshire section of the guide – available to buy online at shop.camra.org.uk/product/good-beer-guide-2026 – features dozens of pubs, with 18 in Peterborough and nearby villages and towns.

The Yard of Ale has made the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2026

Another micropub featured is the Bumble Inn on Westgate in the city centre.

Darren Lee, who took over in June, says: “Our primary focus is to deliver the taste requests of our Bumble customers. We listen to their preferences and aim to please.

"Exploring a wider scope of breweries has improved our diverse range of quality beer line ups. A Buxton Brewery Tap takeover this week supports National Cask Ale week, and demonstrates our enthusiasm for celebrating amazing breweries. ”