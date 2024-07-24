Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One laughing hoax caller claimed their mum had fallen down the stairs – while another asked for help with their homework

Police are urging parents and guardians to speak to their children about the dangers and consequences of hoax calling as schools close for the summer.

In recent years, there has been an increase in hoax calls to police during the six-week school break, say Cambs police.

Making hoax calls to the police on the emergency line could lead to prosecution and a hefty fine. The force says they also place a strain on police resources and stop people in genuine need from getting through.

Cambs police have released audio of some of the hoax calls they have received.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “Parents are also urged to talk to their children about what to do if they call 999 by mistake, (to call back and let the operator know you are safe) and how to report others making hoax calls.”

Superintendent Neil Billany, head of demand, commented: “Due to the longer days, warmer weather and more people out and about, demand increases during the school summer holidays.

“On top of that, our 999 phone lines are also often the target of hoax calls from youngsters, messing around with their friends.

“Not only is this frustrating for our call handlers, who work tirelessly to help those in danger, but it’s also a criminal offence, and could cost lives.

“My plea to parents and carers is to make sure they educate their children on the dangers of hoax calling, and the consequences of it, not only for them, but for other people too.

“We also ask parents and carers to provide children with ideas on how to spend their time safely and out of trouble, to avoid boredom which can lead to hoax or prank calling.”

The compilation video of hoax calls to Cambridgeshire police has been released to demonstrate the need for education.