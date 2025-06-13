Top 10 things to to in Peterborough on Father's Day according to Tripadvisor

By Gemma Gadd
Published 13th Jun 2025, 05:00 BST
With Father’s Day just around the corner – it’s time to plan a fun day out to say ‘thank you’ to our dads.

We’ve rounded up the top ten best ‘things to do’ around Peterborough for Father’s Day – according to TripAdvisor.

From history-loving papas, to frill-seeking fathers – there’s plenty of local attractions to spoil the ‘old man’ and create new family memories.

However, some on the Tripadvisor list may not exactly be dad’s cup of tea…

1. Peterborough Cathedral

Visitors rate Peterborough Cathedral highly for its 'fantastic tours' and the stunning views from the top of the tower. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph

2. Escape Peterborough

What could be more fun for dad on Father's Day then locking him in a mysterious room, with only 60 minutes to get out? You can choose from 10 themed escape rooms, but you needn't leave pops alone - the experience is for teams of 2-5 people. Photo: Escape Peterborough

3. Peterborough Lido

Dads can make a splash at the iconic Peterborough Lido on Father's Day. Reviewers have praised the pool for its size, warmth and cleanliness. Photo: David Lowndes

4. Ferry Meadows

Outdoor-loving dads will enjoy a trip to Ferry Meadows to explore the pretty lakes and woodland areas, or have a go at activities including cycling, fishing, horse-riding and boating. Photo: Nene Park Trust

